Body found in burned truck in Virginia identified as mother killed in NC ‘mass murder’

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A body found in a burned truck in Virginia has been identified as a mother killed in a “mass murder” that happened in Alexander County in the summer of 2019.

On Wednesday, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from the sheriff of Grayson County, Virginia. The call was to inform the sheriff’s office that the medical examiner in Roanoke, Virginia had made a positive identification on the remains of Maria Calderon Martinez.

The remains were originally found in a burned vehicle in Virginia on Nov. 4, 2019. In November, officials said the truck connected to a “mass murder” in Alexander County was found with the skeletal remains of three people inside in Grayson, Virginia.

According to Bowman, a deer hunter found the missing blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Law enforcement officials who went to process the scene say the truck had been burned.

It is believed that the two other bodies found burned in the bed of the truck are those of Calderon’s boyfriend and friend, Jose Carlos Mendez and Luis Fernando Sanchez.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is working with the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, Virginia for further identification of Mendez-Pena and Sanchez.

“I would call it a mass murder,” said Bowman, talking about the homicide investigation that began as a house fire in June.

More headlines from CBS17.com: