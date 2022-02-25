ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina deputies said Friday they had found a woman’s body in the Cape Fear River during a search for a missing woman.

The body was found Friday during a search of the river for Willie Jean Teel, who was reported missing, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies did not say where the body was found, but only that the discovery happened “within the vicinity of where she was reported missing.”

The Cape Fear River runs the entire length of Bladen County.

Deputies said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and positive identification.

No other information was released.