WHITE OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a person found in the Cape Fear River in White Oak two weeks ago has been identified as a woman who was previously reported missing, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, on March 4, the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh identified the body as that of Willie Jean Teel. Her body was found on Feb. 25.

Authorities said Teel was reported missing to the sheriff’s office back on Feb. 12. Teel’s body was found “within the vicinity of where she was reported missing,” officials said on Feb. 25.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the autopsy revealed Teel’s cause of death, but the release did not mention foul play or any arrests made or suspects wanted.