Body found in car submerged in NC pond

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Divers found a body inside a car in a pond in Robeson County.

Crews were called to Maxton Pond at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday after someone reported seeing two lights and a tag submerged in the water, according to Robeson County Emergency Management officials. The Two Hill Fire Department and Lumberton Rescue also were called out.

After divers entered the pond, they found the car and discovered a body inside.

The divers were still on the scene late Tuesday afternoon working with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

No information was available about the victim as of Tuesday afternoon. Officials are unsure how long the vehicle had been in the water or how it got there.

Robeson County Emergency Management photo

