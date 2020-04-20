Body found in NC creek identified as 42-year-old woman

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Police have received confirmation on the identity of the person found dead in a creek last week in Laurinburg.

Kimbalee Santez Cureton, 42, of Laurinburg, was found around 7 a.m. April 13 in a creek adjacent to U.S. 401 South near the 1800 block. Her family has been notified.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh confirmed the identity and also said there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

Cureton’s body had heavy decomposition, police said, and there was no form of identification found.

The Laurinburg Police Department said they would like to thank everyone who contacted them with information, which led to the identification.

Several calls were received and the information was submitted to the medical examiner.

