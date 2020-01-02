Body found inside burning vehicle in Robeson County

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – A body was found inside a vehicle after a fire in Robeson County.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 300 block of Greely Road in Maxton for a “vehicle fire with a body inside of the vehicle,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The RCSO Homicide and Arson Divisions are investigating. Robeson County Emergency Management assisted with the investigation and the Prospect Fire Department responded to the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

