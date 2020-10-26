Body found off of North Carolina highway

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body was found in Davidson County.
A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says the body was found at an address off of N.C. 109.
Investigators have not been able to identify the body at this time.
Lexington police have been asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen at a gas station on North Main Street in Lexington on Oct. 9.
No word on whether or not the missing persons case and the body found are connected.
