Body of 4-year-old girl found behind NC home had been there since September, detectives say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after the remains of her 4-year-old daughter were found behind a home in north Charlotte on Friday.

Detectives said the body was found in the 3700 block of Braden Drive around 4 a.m. Friday, May 21, following reports that a 4-year-old little girl had not been seen in several months. CMPD detectives suspect her body had been in that location since September 2020.

During the initial investigation, detectives received several tips and evidence that indicated foul play might have been involved. Homicide unit detectives were brought in and began investigating the case as a murder.

Police went to the home on Braden Drive where they found human remains believed to belong to the missing 4-year-old little girl.



Police say several people were interviewed, including the child’s mother, 31-year-old Malikah Diane Bennett.

Following the interview, detectives identified Bennett as the suspect in this case. She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, and felony concealing a death.