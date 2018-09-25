North Carolina News

Body of missing 35-year-old swimmer found off OBX

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 05:22 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 05:22 PM EDT

DUCK, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say the body of an Ohio man who disappeared last weekend while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean has been found.

The Town of Duck said the body of 35-year-old Kyler Miles of Miamisburg, Ohio, was found around 4:12 a.m. Monday.

Last Saturday, Duck Surf Rescue, Duck Fire and Police and Dare County EMS units were dispatched in response to a call of a swimmer in distress at a beach access. Emergency personnel couldn't find the swimmer and officials launched an air and water search.

Local emergency personnel provided aerial support to swimmers, and they were relieved by the U.S. Coast Guard before the search was suspended Saturday afternoon.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center