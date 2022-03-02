CAMDEN, N.C. (WAVY) — The body of a missing boater was found Tuesday night in the Pasquotank River near Camden.

Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones says he got a call around 5:19 p.m. about what appeared to be an unattended boat floating off Bartlett’s Landing subdivision in Camden.

Two local fisherman took Jones out to the boat, which was adrift about 600-700 yards offshore, but didn’t find anyone on board. They then began searching the shoreline, and found the body about a mile away from the boat around 6:30 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation and the man’s identity was set to be released on Wednesday. Jones did share that the man was 69 years old and from Elizabeth City.

He added that the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket.