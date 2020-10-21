HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials in Haywood County said the body of a missing hiker was found Tuesday afternoon in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area of the Pisgah National Forest.
According to Haywood County Emergency Management, the body of 27-year-old Chad Seger was found in an off-trail area near the Art Loeb Trail.
Searchers found gear nearby which Seger was believed to have with him, officials said.
There’s no word yet on what caused Seger’s death.
CBS 17’s Greenville-Spartanburg affiliate WSPA reported earlier that Seger was last known to have been in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest on Oct. 12.
His car was found in the Black Balsam park parking lot, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency management said Seger briefly spoke with a family member by telephone on Oct. 12. Later that evening, officials said an incomplete 911 call came into Haywood County dispatch which could not be completed due to low signal strength.
Over 400 searchers and support staff from multiple agencies in five states were involved in the search for Seger.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies
- Virginia woman found dead in tributary had overcome obstacles, inspired and motivated others
- Bill Cosby, now 83, grins in newly released prison mug shot
- Tax records show Trump has bank account in China, tried to land projects there, report says
- Body of missing NC hiker Chad Seger found in Pisgah National Forest
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now