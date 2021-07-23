Body of missing NC teen – whose car was found burned – discovered along road

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a missing Jamestown teen was found along Witty Road in Guilford County on Thursday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Around 4 p.m., a passerby found a body near where Witty Road intersects Lake Brandt Road.

On Thursday night, Greensboro police confirmed the body to be that of 19-year-old Alan Aidan Tran.

Tran was last seen at his family’s residence in Jamestown on Monday around 2 p.m.

Tran’s 2020 white Dodge Charger was found burned at Timbercreek Apartments off Glendale Drive in Greensboro.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. 

