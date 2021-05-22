Body of missing North Carolina hiker found Tenn. mountains

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The body of a missing hiker in Rhea County has been found.

According to WTVC, Rhea County Executive George Thacker confirmed Curtis Dustin Williams’ body was found Saturday.

Williams, from North Carolina, was last seen alive on May 10 in the Pocket Wilderness area.

WTVC also reported crews used drones, and brought in a cliff rappelling team to help.

He went hiking with his dog and posted photos of his hike on his social media accounts. The dog was found three days later.

During one search, officials said crews “pinged” his phone, but he was no sign of him in that spot.

The Knox County Rescue Cave & Vertical Team was deployed to assist in the search last weekend.