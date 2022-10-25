Bojangles presents a check to the Folds of Honor on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina (Uquire).

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly $550,000 was donated to the Folds of Honor nonprofit by Bojangles to provide more than 100 scholarships to families of fallen or wounded soldiers and first responders.

On Sunday at the Carolina Panthers game, Bojangles announced it was donating $548,000 to the Folds of Honor nonprofit for 109 educational scholarships. This allows for $5,000 per scholarship.

“It was incredibly special to be able to present this life-changing check to our friends at Folds of Honor on a football field with so much meaning to our brand,” Dave Whitaker, Bojangles’ Chief Operating Officer, said. “Many of the customers who helped us reach this milestone dollar amount were sitting in those seats yesterday, and it’s because of them and others across our footprint that Bojangles is able to make a difference with partners like Folds of Honor.”

Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 44,000 scholarships since 2007 for a grand total of $200 million. In 2022, the nonprofit expanded to include families of first responders and not just those of fallen or disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Bojangles recently raised money, in the second half of 2021, through its Camo Big Box promotion to pass out scholarships during Military Appreciation Month.

CBS 17 previously reported Bojangles raised more than $800,000 to produce 163 educational scholarships in Aug. 2021.