CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — For the next couple of weeks, you don’t have to be just a Tar Heels fan to get free biscuits from Bojangles.

The Charlotte-based restaurant chain will give away sausage biscuits to fans during the men’s and women’s ACC basketball tournaments in Greensboro.

If any team in the tournaments get 77 or more points during their games then fans can get a free sausage biscuit at participating Bojangles online ordering locations the next day by using the code “ACC” in the Bojangles app. according to a news release.

The “77” is a nod to Bojangles’ birth year.

Free sausage biscuits are limited to one per day per customer, and no purchase is necessary to redeem the reward.

The women play Wednesday-Sunday, and the men play March 7-11.

Bojangles has been running a promotion with the UNC Tar Heels since 2003 in which home fans could get free biscuits from Bojangles the day after a game in which Carolina scored 100 points just by showing their game ticket at the restaurant.