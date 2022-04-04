CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanks to Bojangles, there’s some good news if you’re looking to eat some fried chicken and also pay less to fill up your vehicle.

The Charlotte-based fried chicken and biscuit restaurant chain announced Monday that it’s giving away $1 million in gas cards to customers.

Beginning today until supplies run out, the chain will hand out $10 gas cards to customers who purchase a 12- or 20-piece Bojangles Family Meal.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward in a press release. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

According to the company’s press release, data from AAA showed that gas prices reached the highest levels on record in March.

“As a family-forward chain known for providing great food and tremendous value, Bojangles saw an opportunity to rally and help thousands of customers during the gas crunch,” the release said.

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

The offer is good for Family Meals purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or through the Bojangles app.

Delivery orders and Chicken Supremes Family Meals are not included in the offer.