Bomb-making materials found in boxes of donated items in NC

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say warehouse workers found bomb-making materials in boxes of donated items in Union County Thursday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Will Plyler Road shortly around noon Thursday concerning possible bomb-making materials found in boxes of donated items.

Deputies said the business at the location was a warehouse affiliated with the Catholic Church in Charlotte and is used to store items for homeless relief projects.

On Thursday, workers at the warehouse went to Charlotte to collect donated items from an apartment where someone died earlier in June. Once at the warehouse, workers began sorting through the boxes and discovered bomb-making materials and alerted police.

The items were removed from the scene by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for disposal.

Citizens with information concerning criminal activity are encouraged to call Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

