Bond set at $5M for NC man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend with machete

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man accused of seriously injuring his ex-girlfriend with a machete was ordered to be held under a $5 million bond during a court appearance Wednesday.

Bailey Alexander White, 25, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in Dunn Tuesday morning and brought back to Wilmington where he’s facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2200-block of Wrightsville Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a breaking and entering in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening wounds. She told police that her ex-boyfriend, White, attacked her.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment, where she was listed in serious but stable condition as of Monday morning.

Judge Sandra Ray said that should White make bond, he will be placed on electronic monitoring and may only leave home for work and attorney visits. Should he have to go to the hospital for any reason he must notify hospital police immediately.

