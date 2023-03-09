MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – A husband accused of shooting and killing his wife with four children inside the home at the time has bonded out, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last month at a home in the Cherry Grove community. The caller stated he’d shot his wife, according to the police report.

Annalene Trocke, 39, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead. Her husband, 35-year-old Derik Trocke, was arrested and charged with murder.

“No matter where you live, I think it’s shocking to realize that bad things can happen anywhere,” said neighbor Luke Michelson.

Police told Queen City News that four children were in the home at the time of the shooting. They are now in the care of a family member.

“I don’t know how you prepare for or help in a situation where someone loses their mom… maybe in front of them,” Michelson said.

He was initially being held with no bond.