MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — A paving project will close the Bonner Bridge Pier and its access road next week between Monday and Thursday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) project involves paving the parking lot used to access the pier and beach at the south end of Oregon Inlet, according to the National Park Service.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday.

Closure of the pier will allow up to 15 trucks to safely navigate the project area. Divers will be able to perform an underwater assessment for NCDOT’s bridge inspection report.

The pier, a remaining section of the former Bonner Bridge, opened in October 2021.