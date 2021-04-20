‘Boom!’ NC couple warning homeowners about exploding glass shower doors

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Lincoln County couple is warning homeowners about a bathroom blast that sent glass shards shattering.

Kathy Loftin says she and her husband were at home Saturday night when they heard a large “boom!” Her husband found shattered glass all over the bathroom.

“It blew, literally, all the way to the bedroom floor,” said Loftin.

Turns out, it was the glass shower door that shattered, seemingly, out of nowhere.

“Thank God we didn’t have anybody in the bathroom when it happened,” Loftin said. “When I researched it I said, ‘Hey, we’re not an anomaly.’ This has happened before and people don’t know it.”

She’s right.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, between 2012 and 2016 (the last years statistics were available) 2,300 people went to the Emergency Room due to their shower glass shattering.

In 2016, the agency sent out a safety alert and required changes to manufacturing to make the products safer.

Back in Lincoln County, Loftin said it took more than three hours to clean up the mess.

After filing a claim with their insurance company, Loftin says she’s not sure if she’ll go back to a glass shower.

If she does, she’s already making plans.

“We’ve decided we’re going to put up a heavy-duty shower curtain,” Loftin said. “Then when we get done taking a shower we’re gonna close it. Because then it’ll stop the full blast if this ever happens again.”