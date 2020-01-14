Both Carolinas rank among top 10 states for highest STD rates

North and South Carolinians may want to make sure they’re getting tested after a new report put both states in the top 10 list for the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases.

A report from Innerbody.com, using Centers for Disease Control data, ranks all 50 states using data for 2018 released by the CDC in August 2019.

South Carolina came in at 4 with North Carolina not far behind at 6.

According to the report, South Carolina faces about 957 STD cases for every 100,000 people with a total number of 48,095 STD cases for a population of about 5.02 million. That’s one in every 105 people.

S.C. has about 33,910 cases of chlamydia, 13,801 cases of gonorrhea and 384 cases of syphilis.

North Carolina reports about 889 STD cases for every 100,000 people with 91,376 STD cases in a population of about 10.27 million. That’s one in every 113 people.

N.C. has about 66,553 cases of chlamydia, 23,725 cases of gonorrhea and 1,098 cases of syphilis.

Of course, none of these numbers are as high as the number-one spot, Alaska, where, according to the report, one in every 88 people have an STD.

But they’re still notably higher than the bottom of the chart, Nebraska, where the report says one in every 177 people have an STD.

