GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A manhunt is underway for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of shooting several people including a six-year-old girl and her parents, family members and the Gaston County Police Department said.

Photo courtesy of the White family

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring several people in the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive.

Authorities said one of the family members shot was rushed to the CaroMont Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition; the other is stable. The two shooting victims were later taken to hospitals in Charlotte for further treatment.

Authorities said a woman was also grazed by a bullet but was not injured. A fourth person was shot at but escaped injuries.

Family members tell Queen City News the six-year-old girl, identified as Kinsley White, was released from the hospital overnight and that the violent incident stemmed from a neighbor who was upset that a basketball rolled into his yard.

Kinsley White spoke with Queen City News following the shooting.

Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on Singletary for his involvement in the shooting. He’s facing several charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

QCN reported that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police helicopter was searching the area in what is considered to be an ‘extensive search.’ Authorities were asking neighbors to stay indoors.

Singletary is described as a 6-foot-2 man with brown eyes and black hair, weighing 223 pounds.

In December, Gastonia Police charged Singletary in the brutal assault of his 21-year-old girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer. They also said Singletary kept the victim inside his apartment and did not allow her to leave for over two hours. At that time, the man faced charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, kidnapping, and communicating threats. He was in the Gaston County jail on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A Crimestoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.

Gaston County Police is partnering with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on this case.