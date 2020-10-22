Both presidential candidates support federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) – The White House announced Wednesday President Donald Trump’s support for federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe. This comes about two weeks after former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign announced Biden’s support of full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.

Federal recognition will give eligible people in the Lumbee Tribe access to services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes.

According to a press release on Oct. 8, “Biden would sign into law Congressman G.K. Butterfield’s bipartisan legislation that grants the Lumbee Tribe full federal recognition–and the support it has been denied for far too long.”

In a statement from the White House on Wednesday, after consultation with members of the North Carolina congressional delegation, President Trump also agreed to support the Lumbee Recognition Act.

“As President, I am committed to looking out for the needs of every American, including those of Native American heritage,” noted Trump in the press release.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and others like the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe have sought Federal recognition for many years.

The Lumbee Recognition Act, S.1368, mentioned by Trump has been stuck in the U.S. Senate’s Indian Affairs committee since it was introduced by Sen. Richard Burr in 2019.

A companion bill in the U.S. House has also seen little movement since its introduction last year.

In a post on Facebook, the Lumbee Tribe called it a historic day.

North Carolina’s only federally recognized tribe is the Eastern Band of Cherokee in the western part of the state.