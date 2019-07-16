Amber Alert issued for 4-month-old abducted in Bladenboro

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month old girl who authorities say was abducted from a daycare facility Monday in Bladen County.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from a daycare near Bladenboro Monday evening by Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville.

According to a news release, Juanita Askew is the child’s mother and non-custodial parent who went to the day care, grabbed the child and fled.

Lonnisha was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect.

Lonnisha and Juanita Askew (NCDPS)

Lonnisha Askew (NCDPS)

Lonnisha Askew (NCDPS)

Juanita Askew (NCDPS)

The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.

Juanita Askew is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings, according to the release. Warrants are on file for her arrest on child abduction charges.

The mother was last seen in a dark green, dark gray or black two-door sedan with 30-day tags. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the closest law enforcement agency or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News appfor free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now