Breaking down the ongoing issues with state hospital numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ongoing issues with the reporting of coronavirus-related data from hospitals in some parts of North Carolina at least partly explain some of the lowest numbers in weeks.

Tuesday marked the fifth day that the state Department of Health and Human Services has been dealing with “continued technical and submission issues” with data from some hospital systems in the state.

A screenshot of the header of the Hospitalizations section of the NCDHHS COVID-19 data dashboard Tuesday.

The problems, which DHHS says were exacerbated by the Labor Day weekend, likely resulted in an undercount.

DHHS officials did not return messages left Tuesday by CBS 17 News seeking further details on the specific nature of the issues and what is being done to correct them.

DHHS reported 827 people in hospitals Tuesday, an increase of 71 from Monday, with just 80 percent of facilities reporting their numbers.

Over the past week, the state has reported a daily average of 842 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. The hospitalization figure for a single day hasn’t been that low since June 16, when 829 people were in hospitals across the state.

But the past week has also been marked by low reporting rates. CBS 17 News has been tracking the daily percentage of hospitals that submit their numbers to the state, and since last Wednesday, that figure hasn’t been higher than 82 percent — but it was in the high 70s four times during that span.

In the month before that — from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1 — the average percentage was 89 percent and it dipped below 80 on only one day, when it was 79 percent on Aug. 3.

When the state first acknowledged the problems last Friday, it blamed technical issues for two hospital systems being unable to submit the entirety of their data for Sept. 5.

It affected two of the eight regions, or preparedness coalitions as they are labeled by the state — one for the Triad, and another for the eastern section of the state east of the Wake-Nash county line.

Over the past two days, though, the region including the westernmost mountains also emerged as a trouble spot.

A screenshot of the regional breakdown of the percentages of hospitals that reported their data Tuesday to DHHS.

Only half the hospitals in that region reported their numbers Monday, and that number was up to 69 percent Tuesday.

Only 63 percent of hospitals in the eastern region submitted their data Monday and the slight increase to 68 percent Tuesday nevertheless marked the lowest number in the state.

Messages to officials in both the Mountain Area and Eastern healthcare preparedness coalitions did not return messages from CBS17.com seeking comment.