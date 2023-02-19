CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Members of a wedding party in Charlotte this weekend had a night they’ll never forget.

The Charlotte Fire Department said that early Sunday morning crews responded to calls regarding an incident at an unspecified hotel in Charlotte.

Six people that were guests of a wedding for Mr. and Mrs. Jha were found to be trapped in the hotel elevator between the first and second floors, CFD said.

All six wedding guests were pulled to safety. After the first rescue, the woman said, “please get my sister out next, she’s the one in the wedding dress,” CFD said.

While the hotel was not specified, Medic confirmed they responded to calls at Uptown Charlotte’s Grand Bohemian Hotel before 3 a.m. and the images posted on social media from CFD appear to show the hallways of the Grand Bohemian Hotel. CFD’s official response address was listed as 201 W Trade St.

Ladder 1, 4, Engine 1, 2, 4, 11, 42, Rescue 11, and Safety 1 were among the engines that responded to the scene.

No injuries or medical attention was needed.