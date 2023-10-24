RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fall leaves are at their peak color in the North Carolina mountains right now and should still deliver incredible views for the coming weekend and into November, foliage experts say.

Also, in the coming week or two more flashes of fall color will spread to lower elevations and into central North Carolina.

The Explore Fall interactive map with a forecast for Wednesday. Courtesy: Explore Fall

There is still time to head to the Blue Ridge Parkway and other areas of North Carolina for stunning views of the leaves changing colors.

Only a few of the very highest elevations are now past their peak colors, according to the Explore Fall website.

“There is still plenty of vibrant fall foliage to be found throughout the North Carolina mountains, despite the highest elevations having gone past peak,” Evan Fisher, owner of Explore Fall, told CBS 17 on Tuesday.

A view from the Blue Ridge Parkway just last week in a photo from the National Park Service.

On their interactive map, the northeastern areas of the North Carolina mountains are now at their most vibrant.

The best viewing is in Ashe, Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties, the map indicates. However, all counties just east of those are also nearly at their best.

“We’re expecting another 10 to 15 days of brilliant color in the low elevations before fall foliage season concludes,” Fisher added.

The Blue Ridge Parkway cuts right through those counties with the best color — and side trips can also help “leaf peepers” find unique views. The parkway features more than 200 scenic overlooks with room for parking.

Just a week ago, the North Carolina mountains had their first snow of the season, which closed about 30 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway.