KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJZY) — Multiple people are recovering from injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Kings Mountain Hardee’s Monday morning, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on July 17, 2023, at a Hardee’s on East King Street near Hendricks Street.

Police say the driver and a Hardee’s staffer were rushed to an area medical center to be treated for their injuries. Several other people that were injured were treated at the scene.

Angel, a worker at the fast-food restaurant, told Queen City News the store will be closed for two months; all employees will be moved to other stores.

“It’s like my kid. (The crash) broke my heart,” Angel said. “I know it wasn’t intentional.”

There is no mention of any charges, and the accident’s cause remains under investigation.