RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rep. Ted Budd has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the North Carolina primary election, the AP has called.

The 13th District representative from Advance defeated former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and former Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro, among other challengers.

Budd, a Trump-endorsed candidate, led the field for months, according to recent CBS 17/The Hill/Emerson College polls.

Budd will face Democratic challenger Cheri Beasley for Sen. Richard Burr’s seat in November.

Budd’s win is also a victory for former President Donald Trump, who elevated the little-known congressman with a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago.

A super PAC affiliated with the conservative Club for Growth spent millions on ads supporting Budd and attacking his chief rival, former Gov. Pat McCrory, as too liberal.

McCrory was considered a moderate in the 14-candidate primary but is best known nationally for signing a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people in 2016 that cost the state billions.

Budd avoided a runoff by garnering more than 30% of the vote in the primary.