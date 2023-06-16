RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Medical marijuana. Tax cuts. Casinos.

They’re among the unresolved issues top Republican lawmakers are attempting to address in the legislative session, acknowledging this week that negotiations over the budget in particular could stretch into July.

“Budget negotiations aren’t moving as quickly as I would like for them to go. There were some pretty big differences between the Senate budget and the House budget,” said House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland).

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said the two chambers are still “a ways apart” on what reductions there should be to state income tax rates and how to spend one-time money the state is taking in, including from the decision to expand Medicaid coverage. He said Republicans are close to agreeing on pay raises for teachers and state employees.

“We’ve got these excess revenues. Maybe we ought to cut taxes even more. Some folks might want to spend even more. So, there’s a little bit of that going on as well,” said Berger.

If the state does not enact a new budget by July 1, state law calls for spending to remain at current levels. Employees would receive raises retroactively.

There are also significant policy issues that Republicans could address in the next two weeks. Speaker Moore said House Republicans will have a mandatory caucus meeting early next week to help determine what level of support there is to move forward on various bills.

Earlier this year, the Senate passed a bill legalizing medical marijuana. While the House did not consider the issue last year, the chamber’s Health Committee held its first hearing on the bill in late May.

While Speaker Moore has indicated there’s more support for legalization this year than last year, it’s unclear if the bill will make it to the House floor.

“So, the bill is certainly a priority to a number of members. There are other members who have concerns with it, and I think we need to flesh that out,” he said.

Republicans are still discussing further expanding legalized gambling in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) this week signed a bill into law allowing mobile sports betting.

With Virginia opening casinos along the North Carolina state line, some lawmakers say they want to address that issue.

Speaker Moore says there are discussions about the state authorizing four “entertainment districts” that could include casinos. That legislation could also legalize video lottery terminals.

While there’s uncertainty about what will happen with those bills, Republicans are poised next week to vote on legislation restricting transgender athletes and enacting new laws on mail-in voting and early voting. Republicans are also seeking to restructure the N.C. State Board of Elections to make it evenly split between Democratic and Republican appointees while taking appointment power from the governor and giving it to the legislature.