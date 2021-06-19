‘Building a North Carolina that works for everyone’: Gov. Cooper shares message on Juneteenth

(WGHP) — Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, codifying the annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery.

President Joe Biden signed the bill Wednesday. Juneteenth is the first national holiday since MLK Day in 1983.

Governor Roy Cooper shared a video message on Saturday, commemorating the holiday.

“Emancipation was made possible by the work of Black activists and abolitionists. As we celebrate Black heritage, history and freedom, it’s critical that we also take this opportunity to reflect on our country’s past and present. By addressing the systemic racism that has been in our communities for centuries, we can create a more just and equitable future,” Cooper said.

Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 date when the last enslaved Black people in the U.S learned from the Union soldiers in Texas they were free, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“As we celebrate Juneteenth this year, let’s commit to work even harder building a North Carolina that works for everyone,” Cooper said.

Festivities are usually held to commemorate the milestone in American history. Here’s a rundown of what the Triangle has in store.

Raleigh

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Juneteenth art collaboration at the North Carolina State Capitol

Saturday, 2 p.m. at 2235 Garner Road in Raleigh for the Raleigh Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, 5 p.m. day of unity at 1032 Clear creek farm Dr. Raleigh NC 27615

Durham

Saturday, 4 p.m. Brightwood hosting a Juneteenth celebration at 3901 Brightwood Lane, Durham

Goldsboro

Saturday, 9 a.m., Deeper Life Church Ministries celebrates Juneteenth at 900 Eleventh Street, Goldsboro, NC

Chapel Hill

Saturday, 4 p.m. , community motorcade starting at Hargraves

Saturday 3-6 p.m., NAACP Youth Council celebration at Carrboro Town Commons at 301 W. Main Street

Saturday 6-8 p.m., save the live music performances at 140 West Plaza