Building collapses at NC university, no injuries reported

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An official with a small North Carolina Christian University confirms a building collapsed Saturday morning, but all students and staff have been accounted for.

According to Beth Cross with Mid-Atlantic Christian University, first-responders arrived on scene following the building collapse just after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of North Poindexter Street.

She also said that no injuries were reported as of early Saturday afternoon.

A WAVY News viewer sent photos of the building.

The pictures show what appears to be the second floor of a building collapsed with emergency crews on scene.

Cross says they plan to hold a meeting with students this evening to address the incident. She believes ongoing construction on the building may be to blame for the collapse, but that engineers will investigate the cause.

Christopher Stoner photo

Virginia Beach emergency communications confirms that fire-rescue crews from the city were asked to responded to the building as well.

