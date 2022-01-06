Bullets miss NC mom, 6-year-old girl by inches after random shooting at their car

CHARLOTTE (WJZY) — A Charlotte woman and her 6-year-old daughter are lucky to be alive after a 23-year-old man fired randomly at their car, missing them by inches. Bullets also hit two homes on Prosperity Church Road.

Asia Cardwell’s Chevy Malibu was hit at least six times while she was stopped on Prosperity Church Road. She said she saw the suspect shooting into his own car when he turned the gun on her.

“Literally three inches and it would have hit an organ,” she said.

Looking back at the damage to her car the day after the shooting is a surreal experience. Bullets entered the seat she was sitting in, the roof just over her head, and the floorboard of her backseat where her 6-year-old daughter was sitting.

“I’m still trying to cope mentally about it because literally we almost lost our life yesterday for no reason,” said Cardwell. “I couldn’t freak out. I couldn’t stop because the more I sat there, the more bullets that just kept coming. He wouldn’t stop shooting unless I was out of his sight,” she said.

Bullets hit two nearby homes as well. Samantha Armstrong was watching TV on the couch when she heard her window shatter.

“I was far enough away from the window, but if I had been sitting in the chair that sits in front of my window, I would have been hurt,” she said.

Armstrong says she just moved into her townhome six months ago. Now, she can’t wait to get out.

“I did not want to come home today. I don’t want to be here now,” she said.

The victims are counting their blessings after a situation that could have turned out much worse. Still, they’re dealing with the aftermath of the trauma.

“It really traumatized [my daughter],” said Cardwell. “She asked, ‘mommy, why were we having a good day and a man just wants to shoot at us and make it a bad day?’”

CMPD says the suspect is in the hospital and will be charged with aggravated assault, damaging property, and drug charges upon his release.