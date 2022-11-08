BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man faces multiple felony charges after using his hospitalized mother’s credit cards, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit responded to Holly Brook Drive in Burlington to investigate a report of exploitation of an elder.

The report was originally received on Oct. 5, 2022, by Adult Protective Services and was filed by the victim’s son, Freeman Montgomery, 54, of Burlington.

During the investigation, Montgomery claimed that while his mother was hospitalized, other family members were trying to use her financial cards.

Detectives then discovered multiple unauthorized charges on the victim’s debit cards by Montgomery. Detectives also discovered that Montgomery had the victim’s wallet which had the victim’s driver’s license, social security card, two debit cards and an EBT card inside.

Montgomery gave the property to detectives and admitted that he did not receive permission from the victim to buy anything with the debit cards.

Montgomery provided highlighted and initialed receipts of charges made with the cards totaling $1,922.48, the release says.

He was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

He was given a $20,000 secured bond and charged with:

one count of felony obtaining property false pretense

one count of felony exploitation of disabled/elder capacity

two counts of felony financial card theft

one count of felony financial card fraud

two counts of felony identity theft