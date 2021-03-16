ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 74-year-old man was arrested after taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies received a report of a child who was possibly exploited by an adult.

On Monday, members of the Human Exploitation Team found evidence that the child had received an obscene image from an adult, deputies said.

The suspect, identified as Jerry Douglas Hicks of Burlington, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and disseminating harmful material to a minor.

He was found in his home and taken into custody.

Hicks received a $45,000 unsecured bond.

More charges are possible. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and speak with a member of the Human Exploitation Team at (336) 570-6300.