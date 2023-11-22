RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A burn ban will be lifted at 5p.m. on Wednesday for western North Carolina counties according to the NC Forest Service.

The counties include:

Alexander

Alleghany

Ashe

Avery

Buncombe

Burke

Caldwell

Catawba

Cherokee

Clay

Cleveland

Gaston

Graham

Haywood

Henderson

Iredell

Jackson

Lincoln

Macon

Madison

McDowell

Mecklenburg

Mitchell

Polk

Rutherford

Swain

Transylvania

Watauga

Wilkes

Yancey

Burn bans were in place for the counties because of hazardous forest fire conditions in the area. The first ban took effect for 14 counties on Nov. 5. The second ban took effect in the additional 16 counties on Nov. 8.

“While recent rainfall has decreased fire danger and provided some relief from persistent dry conditions, I can’t stress enough how important it is for the public to be careful, ready and responsible when burning outdoors,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Almost all wildfires in this state are human caused, which means most wildfires in this state are preventable. Do your part. Check for restrictions before burning. Get a valid permit. Check the weather, and never leave any outdoor fire unattended.

Burn permits will be available starting at 5 p.m. in all counties. Burn permits are available from any open authorized permitting agent or online. Previously granted permits were canceled because of the ban. A new permit must be obtained.

Residents with questions regarding their specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office. To find contact information for your local NCFS county ranger, visit NC Forest Service.