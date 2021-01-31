Runaway bus crashes into apartment building in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A driverless bus crashed into a building Greensboro on Sunday.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at 322 South Davie Street on Sunday morning.

The crash site is at the back exit of the Galyon Depot.

The bus is a Sunway Charters bus  that runs between Greensboro and Boone, serving mainly students in both directions.

The bus was being towed from the scene when it came loose and then rolled from the depot, crashing into a nearby apartment building.

No injuries have been reported.

