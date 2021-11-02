Bus driver killed in rollover crash outside Asheville; 4 students taken to hospital

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A bus driver has died after a crash involving a school bus in Henderson County on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened off Green River Road at about 6:50 a.m. when an East Henderson High and Flat Rock Middle school bus turned over on its side in a ditch, according to Henderson County School and sheriff’s office officials.

The bus driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. That person has been identified as 53-year-old Tina Gordon, according to Henderson County Schools. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

We are exceedingly sad to confirm that after a bus accident early this morning, Henderson County Public Schools lost one of our beloved bus drivers from East Henderson High. Tina Gordon, 53, has been part of the HCPS Family for 10 years, and our hearts are heavy as we mourn her loss. Our district’s Crisis Response Teams are employed at the schools affected by this tragic accident, and will be available to support students and staff in our school communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Gordon’s family and our greater school communities. Henderson County School District

Four children were on the school bus when the crash happened and are OK, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. School officials say they’re being transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The NC Highway Patrol, EMS, and HCPS staff responded to the scene.