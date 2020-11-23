Butner Prison inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 in July dies

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal inmate incarcerated at Federal Correctional Complex Butner who tested positive for COVID-19 back in July has died, Department of Justice officials say.

Louis Allen Rector, 62, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8 and was placed in medical isolation at the Federal Medical Center Butner in Butner.

On Aug. 28, Rector was transported to a hospital for treatment and further evaluation for a lower gastrointestinal bleed. On Sept. 9 has was transferred to the Comfort Care Unit at Butner’s Federal Medical Center.

On Nov. 12, Rector, who federal officials say had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, was pronounced dead by outside hospital medical staff.

Rector had been incarcerated for attempt and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. He had been in custody at Butner since his diagnosis on July 8.