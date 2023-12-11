RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg came to North Carolina Monday to highlight a billion-dollar plan to expand passenger rail service from Raleigh to Richmond, Virginia.

The Biden administration announced last week that the state would receive a $1.09 billion grant to design and build the first segment of the S-Line, which will connect Raleigh to Wake Forest.

The taxpayer money is made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which President Biden signed into law in 2021. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was one of the key negotiators.

“You get what you pay for. And, it has been decades since America properly invested in the standard of service, the speed, the reliability, the experience we ought to have. And, that’s changed,” said Buttigieg.

State officials say when it’s completed toward the end of this decade, the high-speed Raleigh-Richmond route will cut the current travel time between the two cities by about an hour. They expect service to begin between 2029 and 2030.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) pointed out North Carolina reported record rail ridership in 2022, with more than 522,000 people traveling by train between Charlotte, Raleigh and the northeast.

“People want this. And, we know that with our economic growth, we have to respond in kind and make sure we have the kind of public transportation that we need,” said Cooper.

Federal officials also will give the state about $3.5 million to study passenger rail service on seven additional routes including Charlotte to Atlanta, Charlotte to Kings Mountain, Charlotte to Washington D.C., Raleigh to Wilmington, Raleigh to Fayetteville, Raleigh to Winston-Salem and Asheville to Salisbury.

“One thing you have in North Carolina is an extraordinary amount of growth. It’s what you would call a good problem to have. But, it does present a problem with how infrastructure can keep up with that,” said Buttigieg.

The money allocated to North Carolina was one of several projects the federal government chose to spend about $8.2 billion on to improve passenger rail service.

Gov. Cooper’s office noted, “The S-Line rail corridor is a freight line, owned by CSX, that connects Richmond and Raleigh on the federally-designated Southeast Corridor. Virginia has already acquired the line in their state from CSX, and North Carolina officials are working to finish a deal to purchase the corridor in North Carolina.”

Sen. Tillis called the project “a big win for economic development in the region.”

“I believe rail is a part of our future and it has to be sustaining,” he told CBS 17 last week. “It has to make sense.”

While Tillis supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law when it was up for a vote in Congress, the Republicans who represented North Carolina in the House at the time all voted against it.

“Americans are tired of Democrats’ socialist agenda, and they made that clear with their votes earlier this week. I support them, and I emphatically voted no on this deal, and every self-respecting Republican member of Congress should have too,” U.S. Rep Dan Bishop (R-NC 8th) said at the time.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the new connection from Raleigh to Wake Forest could be a better alternative for some commuters instead of traveling on Capital Boulevard.

“Oh my God! This is going to be transformational for our region,” she said.