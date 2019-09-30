Bystander shot as crews respond to fire in NC city’s downtown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews battled a 3-alarm fire at a high-rise restaurant in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at Rooster’s Wood-Fire Kitchen on the 100 block of N. College Street, near the Bank of America Center and Ritz-Carlton. Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department reported heavy smoke when they got to the scene.

On social media, multiple people posted photos and videos showing emergency vehicles and thick smoke in the area. Firefighters said the fire was on the second floor of the high-rise building.

As crews battled the fire, and media staged nearby, shots were fired. Police said the person shot was an innocent bystander. Investigators believe an altercation took place inside the Epicentre and someone began shooting, striking the man who was outside.

Several streets were closed around the area and crews were diverting traffic. Anyone in uptown should avoid the area if possible.

There is no word on what may sparked the fire.

