Cadet dies at youth academy, NC National Guard says

NEW LONDON, N.C. (WBTV) – A cadet died overnight at a youth academy in Stanly County, according to the North Carolina National Guard.

The cadet, who was enrolled at the Tarheel Challenge Youth Academy, died overnight at the youth academy facility in New London.

National Guard officials say the cause of death is under investigation by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Department. The cadet has not been identified.

“The academy staff and the North Carolina National Guard are cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation,” a press release read.

No other information about this incident is known at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of a Tarheel Challenge Cadet,” said Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, adjutant general of the North Carolina National Guard. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and fellow Cadets as we hold them firmly in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time.”

