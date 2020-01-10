Calling all knitters: NC rescue group to donate homemade nests to Australia

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — If you like to knit, sew or craft, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue would like to hear from you.

The group said on Facebook they are sending a surplus of knitted nests to Australia for the animals impacted there.

“We were so blessed with all of your efforts during our plea for knitted nests. Now we see that the animals in Australia are asking for your talents again,” the group wrote.

The following items are the most needed:

joey pouches

carry bag pouches

3D hanging pouches

bird/rodent nests

blankets

kitten onesies

bat wraps

animal sweaters

flat bed wraps

possum/bird boxes

Items can be dropped off at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, located at 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail.

For more information, email waterfowlrescue@aol.com.

