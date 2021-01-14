Calling all young artists: NCDOT’s aviation art contest is underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Calling all young artists in North Carolina!

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s aviation art contest is underway and the deadline is coming up fast on Jan. 19.

Participants ages 6 to 17 must live in and/or attend a North Carolina school.

This year’s contest theme is “A Friendlier World with Air Sports.”

Air sports can be anything from hang gliding, floating across the sky in a hot air balloon, or even looping through the clouds in an aerobatic plane. The NCDOT says this year’s theme is a way to celebrate aviation and the sport that brings people together.

Here is the contest information:

Deadline: Jan. 19

Artwork and certificate of authenticity must be postmarked by Jan. 19, 2021, and mailed to:

NCDOT Aviation Art Contest

N.C. Division of Aviation

1560 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1560

Eligibility:

All children who live in and/or attend school in North Carolina and are between the ages of 6 and 17.