Calling all young artists: NCDOT’s aviation art contest is underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Calling all young artists in North Carolina!
The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s aviation art contest is underway and the deadline is coming up fast on Jan. 19.
Participants ages 6 to 17 must live in and/or attend a North Carolina school.
This year’s contest theme is “A Friendlier World with Air Sports.”
Air sports can be anything from hang gliding, floating across the sky in a hot air balloon, or even looping through the clouds in an aerobatic plane. The NCDOT says this year’s theme is a way to celebrate aviation and the sport that brings people together.
Here is the contest information:
Deadline: Jan. 19
Artwork and certificate of authenticity must be postmarked by Jan. 19, 2021, and mailed to:
NCDOT Aviation Art Contest
N.C. Division of Aviation
1560 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1560
Eligibility:
All children who live in and/or attend school in North Carolina and are between the ages of 6 and 17.
