Cam Newton offers plane passenger $1,500 to switch seats, gets turned down

(KRQE) – Football star Cam Newton was willing to pay big, just for some extra legroom on a flight.

According to a video on Twitter, Newton reportedly offered a man $1,500 to switch seats with him on a 10-hour flight. Now Newton’s seat wasn’t much farther behind the other man’s, it just appeared to have more leg room.

However, the man said no and rejected the cash.

The video was posted to Twitter Friday. Newton has not commented on the video.

