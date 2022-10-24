ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police made an arrest Sunday after being made aware of a stolen U-Haul truck through the Flock Camera System.

Lashaunda Hawkins, 26, of Roanoke Rapids, was arrested and charged after Police Sgt. D. Newsome was alerted by the system of the stolen vehicle around 2:52 p.m., police said.

Newsome canvassed the area he was alerted to and found the vehicle at the gas pumps at The Store Next Door, 320 W. Fifth St. Newsome made a traffic stop after the vehicle pulled away from the pumps, police said.

Hawkins exited the vehicle during the stop and Newsome was able to identify her and advised her she was under arrest and in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Two more police officers arrived and assisted with checking the truck. Police said the officers found 4.3 grams of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. The officers also inventoried the rear of the truck that had various other property.

In addition to possession of a stolen vehicle, Hawkins was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. She was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $3,000 bond. Her first court date will be Thursday.

The Flock Camera System is used by hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the U.S. The company manufactures cameras that can read license plate numbers. It also provides machine-learning software and real-time alerts.