JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The USO is opening the doors at its new location aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

The old location in downtown Jacksonville served military members and their families for over 70 years but was closed due to structural damages in 2022. USO is looking forward to being the new home away from home for many of the marines and sailors of Camp Lejeune.

“It’s a lot to say goodbye to the old building. I think there’s a lot of history there and a lot of warmth, and a lot of really incredible old stories … and to be able to be honored enough to build another place that will do that for our service members today is hard to say goodbye, but also incredibly rewarding to be a part of the hello of the future,” said Megan Boggs, center manager for the USO North Carolina Coastal area.

The new 880-square-foot facility has craft rooms, a library and meeting spaces to serve the military community.