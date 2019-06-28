Camp Lejeune officials capture non-native snakes in barracks, parking lot

One of the non-native snakes captured (Camp Lejeune Land and Wildlife Resources)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune Land and Wildlife Resources staff have responded to at least two reports on-base of snakes that they say are dangerous and not native to the United States.

CLLWR officials say the first such snake reported was a Ball Python found inside a housing barracks, while a Red Tailed Boa Constrictor was found in a parking lot on base.

According to a post on Camp Lejeune’s official Facebook page, neither of those snakes are native to the U.S., and they may pose threats to human safety and other animals and plants in the surrounding environment.

According to regulation MCIEAST-MCB CAMLEJO 10570.1, people living in base housing areas are only allowed to have select domestic animals – including dogs, cats, horses and registered service animals.

Base officials say animals NOT allowed on base include wild, exotic animals such as venomous, constrictor-type snakes or other reptiles, raccoons, skunks, ferrets, iguanas, or other “domesticated” wild animals. No privately-owned animals are allowed in work areas, barracks, enlisted officer quarters, or bachelor officer quarters.

For more information on potentially dangerous snakes, or on Camp Lejeune’s pet and animal regulations, call Land and Wildlife Resources at 910-451-7235.

