GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — A 30-day campaign against human trafficking will run through the month of January, during National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. Educational opportunities will be available to English and Spanish-speaking participants.

NC Stop Human Trafficking is leading the campaign which includes virtual education sessions, an introduction to the anti-trafficking movement and the intersection of trafficking and pornography. A couple of sessions will focus on caregiver empowerment, child safety online and how to keep children involved in healthy relationships.

“National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month is a great time for our organization to start the new year off on the right foot,” said Pam Strickland, founder of NC Stop Human Trafficking. “We want everyone to join us in creating a state free of human trafficking. The more people who come out and say that human trafficking is intolerable and the more people who put action to that declaration, the closer we get to a state that is safe for everyone.”

Strickland is the founder of NC Stop Human Trafficking, a statewide non-profit organization that is working to abolish human trafficking in North Carolina. The organization trains professionals and community members on how to identify and respond to human trafficking.